Oil could hit $80 per barrel by the end of 2018, says portfolio manager

This year could mark a comeback for commodities, with oil potentially hitting $80 per barrel, a portfolio manager said on Wednesday.

Restrained production among major oil producers and the "greater impetus" to maintain stability ahead of the widely-anticipated initial public offering of Saudi Aramco will support prices further this year, said Yoon Chou Chong, head of Asian equities at Natixis Asset Management.

"We've done a lot through the exporters, tech and we're still happy with them. (But) I think this might be the year for the return of the commodities, the oil," Chong told CNBC. He named commodities as a top trade for 2018.

"The $80-mark ... (doesn't) sound too preposterous, actually," he added.