Hundreds more flights canceled in winter storm's wake

A massive winter storm is moving out of the northeastern U.S. region, but flight disruptions will continue through the end of the week.

Airlines canceled 614 flights scheduled for Friday due to the storm, according to FlightAware, a plane-tracking site. More than 4,000 flights were canceled on Thursday as the storm brought high winds and snow that halted operations at some of the busiest airports in the U.S.

Travelers booked on Friday should check airline websites and apps for updates on schedules. While several airlines expect to resume flights, a bone-chilling cold is expected to follow the storm, so airlines will have to ensure their planes are de-iced before flying, a process that can cause delays. Also, poor road conditions could make it difficult for flight crews to reach airports.

All major U.S. airlines, including United, American, Delta, JetBlue and Spirit, waived date-change fees for passengers booked Thursday and Friday and said they could re-book for flights as late as Jan. 12. Passengers won't have to pay a change fee if they travel later than that, but a difference in fare could apply.

It was unclear how much the storm will cost airlines. Last year, a string of strong hurricanes that hit airlines' hubs cost those companies hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue, but clearing runways from a snowstorm is a much faster process than recovering from the floods, power outages, structural damage to airports and other infrastructure damage that 2017's storms caused.