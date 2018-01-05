Futures higher ahead of all-important US jobs data

A tell-all book about President Donald Trump's White House will hit shelves today despite a demand from Trump's lawyer for an apology and retraction of material. The book features comments from ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. (CNBC)

The Trump administration is reportedly seeking nearly $18 billion from Congress to construct more than 700 miles of barriers along the Southwest border. Trump campaigned on a promise to build a wall and that Mexico would pay for it. (WSJ)

President Trump reportedly directed his counsel to urge Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to recuse himself from the Justice Department's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. (AP)

A powerful blizzard battered the Northeast this week, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and snarling travel. The wintry weather has been blamed for at least 14 deaths in the past few days, including in North Carolina and Texas. (Reuters)

The massive winter storm is moving out of the Northeastern U.S. region, but flight disruptions will continue through the end of the week. Airlines have canceled more than 4,600 flights because of the storm and more delays are expected. (CNBC)

North Korea has accepted South Korea's offer for talks on January 9, according to Reuters, citing Seoul's Unification Ministry. The bilateral discussions will reportedly focus on the Winter Olympics as well as "other issues of mutual interest."

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced the space exploration company will launch its biggest rocket yet, called the Falcon Heavy, at the end of the month. He also revealed that the rocket would carry out a test fire next week. (CNBC)

Uber's cofounder and former CEO Travis Kalanick is planning to sell $1.4 billion of stock in the company, or 29 percent of his stake, a source familiar with the arrangement told CNBC.