It's Kim Jong Un's birthday — here are some of his most memorable quotes from the past year

North Korea's Kim Jong Un was widely believed to be celebrating his birthday on Monday, a day before Pyongyang is set to hold talks with its southern neighbor for the first time in more than two years.

The leader is thought to have turned 35, although the North Korean state does not publicly recognize his birthday and there is no mention of the date on the regime calendar.

While Kim Jong Un has ignored recent peace overtures with Seoul, officials from both countries are expected to initiate a formal dialogue on Tuesday. Ahead of the talks, CNBC takes a look at some of the most memorable quotes from Kim Jong Un over the past 12 months.