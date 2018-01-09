Consumers spend more time on Snapchat than Instagram: Report

While Snap has gotten crushed in the public markets since its IPO last year, a new report suggests that users of the app may spend more time on it than they do on rival Instagram.

The Daily Beast reviewed Snap's "confidential" metrics from April to September 2017. Snap disclosed in its third-quarter earnings report that it had 178 million daily active users, which includes people who create content, look at content and use other features like Discover.

Here are some of the Daily Beast's findings:

Snapchat users spent an average of 34.5 minutes per day on the app in September. Though it was a slight decline from the previous month, the overall trend shows an increase in time spent. Snap had said in May that users spend over 30 minutes on the app. Compare that to Instagram, which said in August that younger users spend about 32 minutes per day on its app.

Snapchat users sent about 34.1 messages per day in September.

In mid-September, about 125 million people were creating snaps daily on the app, up from 120 million in late April.

Most Snap stories get posted on the weekend, with peak activity on Saturday.

Publisher-created "Discover" editions had about 34 million daily users in September. Snap has previously reported 100 million monthly active users.

Snap declined to comment.

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.