In the post-holiday haze, most Americans are struggling to shed pounds and/or debt.

Which is worse? It depends on who you ask.

Americans racked up more than $1,000 of debt over the winter season, estimates one post-holiday spending survey. And they also gained just over a pound, on average, according to research from Cornell University.

Both accumulations can dog you. Given a choice, nearly 2 in 5 Americans (38 percent) would rather pack on debt than pounds, according to a report by website Credit Karma. The site polled over 2,100 adults in December.

About half of those surveyed are actively taking steps to eat healthier in the New Year. Somewhat fewer have committed to financial goals, with 44 percent planning to spend less or save more, and 38 percent committed to paying down debt in 2018.