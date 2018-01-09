Watch: Trump's top health nominee Alex Azar testifies at Senate confirmation hearing

President Donald Trump's pick to head the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, Alex Azar, appeared Tuesday at a Senate confirmation hearing.

Azar, who until last year was president of the U.S. subsidiary of drug giant Eli Lilly, previously served as general counsel and deputy secretary of HHS during the administration of President George W. Bush.

If approved, the Yale Law grad would oversee a department responsible for operating the nation's huge Medicare and Medicaid health coverage systems, as well as the Obamacare program that is strongly opposed by the Trump administration.

HHS's baliwick also includes regulating the pharmaceuticals industry that Azar recently left.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee questioning Azar, opened the hearing by noting the irony of Trump, who has said drug companies have gotten away with "murder" in raising pharmaceticul prices, nominating a pharma executive with "a documented history of raising prescription drug prices."

Azar, 50, was tapped by Trump to replace Dr. Tom Price, who resigned as HHS's chief in September after scathing reports about Price's repeated use of pricey private charter flights at taxpayer expense instead of using less expensive means of travel.

In an op-ed published Tuesday in STAT, two former Senate majority leaders, Republican Bill Frist and Democrat Tom Daschle, wrote that Azar's nomination meets a "high bar" for what the job of secretary of HHS requires.

"We know Alex to have the temperament, judgment, and necessary focus on practicality that is important to being a successful HHS secretary, even if we do not agree with him on every issue," Frist and Daschle wrote. "He has pledged to follow the law and abide by its restraints. And just as essential, he has promised to listen to stakeholders and work with Democrats as well as Republicans."

But on Monday, the Obamacare advocacy group Protect Our Care launched a digital ad campaign urging senators to vote against Azar's nomination.

"Azar has agreed to head up the GOP's war on health care, which has included ... a never-ending quest to repeal health care despite the fact that doing so raises premiums by double digits and removes protections for millions of Americans," Protect Our Care said in a statement announcing the ad.