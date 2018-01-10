Air travelers have been granted an 11th hour reprieve.

Steve Yonkers, the Department of Homeland Security's director of Real ID, confirmed that as of this week, all 50 states have met the Jan. 22 deadline to become compliant with Real ID or have an extension to become compliant, which means passengers can continue to use their licenses as usual for domestic travel.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, every adult boarding any federally regulated aircraft — including domestic flights — will need a Real ID-compliant license or they will need to show an alternative form of identification (such as a passport, "enhanced ID," Global Entry card or other acceptable forms of ID) at security.