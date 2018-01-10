    ×

    Personal Finance

    New ID rules at the airport are pushed back to 2020

    • All 50 states are now compliant with Real ID or have an extension to become compliant, which means passengers can continue to use their licenses as usual for domestic travel.
    • The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005, in the wake of 9/11, to raise the security standards for state-issued driver's licenses.

    Air travelers have been granted an 11th hour reprieve.

    Steve Yonkers, the Department of Homeland Security's director of Real ID, confirmed that as of this week, all 50 states have met the Jan. 22 deadline to become compliant with Real ID or have an extension to become compliant, which means passengers can continue to use their licenses as usual for domestic travel.

    Starting Oct. 1, 2020, every adult boarding any federally regulated aircraft — including domestic flights — will need a Real ID-compliant license or they will need to show an alternative form of identification (such as a passport, "enhanced ID," Global Entry card or other acceptable forms of ID) at security.

    Travel industry investment in customer technology important
    Why the whole airline industry is seeing growth, according to Travelport   

    All states are currently in the process of implementing Real ID programs. Twenty-eight states and territories are already fully compliant and 26 have been granted extensions through Oct. 10, 2018. Just two territories, American Samoa and Northern Mariana Islands, are still under review for an extension, Yonkers said.

    Check whether your state is compliant or has an extension

    This is the final phase of an act passed by Congress in 2005, in the wake of 9/11, which aimed to raise the security standards for state-issued driver's licenses.

    More from Personal Finance:
    TSA releases its annual list of top banned items
    'Vacation guilt' costs workers $66.4 billion in lost benefits
    These cities are best (and worst) for drivers

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...