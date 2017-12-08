Some cities are better for driving than others — and traffic isn't the only metric that matters.
Potholes, gas prices and other factors play a role in driver satisfaction, according to a recent study from Waze. The navigation software company used data based on its millions of users, known as "Wazers," in more than 60 metros across the United States. Cities were scored on criteria including density and severity of traffic, road quality and infrastructure and access to gas stations and easy parking.
Waze's top-ranked locations were:
1. Greensboro, North Carolina
2. Lexington, Kentucky
3. Dayton, Ohio
4. Macon, Georgia
5. Albany, New York
"Wazer" Dave Fortney, 53, commutes to and from work daily in Greensboro. He said the medium-sized metro's large variety of roads and freeways (which contributed to the city's highest "road quality" score) often mean there are multiple ways to get to a destination.
"You can almost always avoid the very worst of [traffic]," he said.