Looking after an elderly parent could cost you more than you expect: Your retirement security.

Those were the findings from a study of caregivers by the Transamerica Institute, a foundation that specializes in retirement and healthcare issues. Last March and April, the institute polled 3,074 individuals who provided nonprofessional or unpaid care for friends or family.

The adverse impact of caring for Mom and Dad go beyond the stress of day-to-day responsibilities.

About 3 in 10 caregivers who are also working have experienced adverse reactions from their employers because of their caregiving duties.

Meanwhile, their savings have suffered. Caregivers have a median of $68,000 saved in their retirement accounts.

"Caregiving responsibilities can impact a caregiver's finances, ranging from lost income due to time off the job to incurring out-of-pocket expenses on behalf of the care recipient," said Catherine Collinson, president of Transamerica Institute.

"Over time, it can negatively impact the caregiver's own future retirement," she said.

Here are the other ways caregiving can affect your finances, and how you can deal.