Most Asian markets carve out moderate gains despite softer US lead

Major indexes in Asia were mostly higher on Friday although the Australian benchmark tracked lower. Wall Street, for its part, closed its Thursday session with slight losses amid political concerns.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.22 percent in early trade. The index had touched a fresh 26-year high in the last session, but pulled back from that level later in the day.

Automakers and financials were mostly higher on Friday. Mitsubishi Motors rose 1.29 percent, outperforming other major auto stocks, with heavyweight Toyota higher by 0.12 percent in the morning. Among technology names, Nintendo rose 2.5 percent, extending gains following its Thursday release of new Nintendo Switch accessories.

In South Korea, the Kospi tacked on 0.17 percent. Automakers were in positive territory, although technology and manufacturing plays traded mixed. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.36 percent in early trade while rival SK Hynix was lower by 0.27 percent.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, trading 0.06 percent below the flat line. Major mining stocks were lower in the early going, with Rio Tinto losing 0.63 percent and BHP edging down by 0.06 percent.