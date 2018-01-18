One way China could be clearing a path to investment ties in Western Europe

Chinese investments have had a positive impact on Serbia: Former government advisor 3:05 AM ET Wed, 17 Jan 2018 | 04:23

China's spending in Central and Eastern European countries is helping clear a path towards more investment in Western Europe, one former economic adviser to the Serbian government told CNBC on Wednesday.

Beijing's interest in Central and Eastern Europe is "because they see big potential in their return regarding their path to the European Union," Vladimir Krulj, also president of Serbia's Komercijalna Bank, said. He explained that China was forging relationships with countries that were "more embracing (of) European values."

China has pumped $9 billion into Central and Eastern European nations, according to state-run news outlet Xinhua. Sixteen countries in this region of Europe have signed up to China's Belt and Road Initiative, a project to revive ancient trading routes.

Serbia is enabling a "more clear path for Chinese investment into Western Europe," Krulj said.

He also expressed the hope that Chinese investment, by aiding Serbia's economic growth, would "bring the bridges around … making Serbia being a part of the European Union easier."