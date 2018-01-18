Cramer Remix: How I decide which retailers are not buyable   

When CNBC's Jim Cramer evaluates retail companies and their stocks, he likes to go straight to the source.

"I shop everywhere and if I shop at a place that I'm not that crazy about, I don't recommend the stock. And I'm not crazy about shopping at J.C. Penney," the "Mad Money" host told a caller on Thursday. "The people are very nice. I just don't find it a very satisfactory experience. So I can't recommend the stock."

Even so, Thursday's broad declines in the major averages didn't stop Cramer from noticing some unusual, positive action in individual stocks.

"I'm talking about these multi-day-up extravaganzas, where investors can't buy enough shares in one session after a positive event so they keep coming back, day after day after day, to get their full positions on, no matter how much the stock runs in the interim," Cramer said. "Honestly, I have never seen anything like it, so I've got to point this out and explain it to you."