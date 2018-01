U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, as the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 26,000 for the first time. Optimism over prospects for sustained global growth and expectations for robust corporate earnings lifted stocks across sectors.

Elsewhere, Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron will meet to agree on moves regarding counter-terrorism and defense co-operation Thursday. The U.K. prime minister and French president will be joined by five intelligence chiefs at the summit.

On the data front, OPEC is expected to publish its monthly oil market report on Thursday.

In commodities, oil prices hovered near multi-year highs amid data showing a decline in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures were 0.1 percent lower at around $69.30 a barrel on Thursday morning, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were little changed at $63.97.