6 global trends that can derail your portfolio in 2018

For the last several years, central banks around the world have engaged in quantitative easing, interest-rate reductions and a general loosening of monetary policy. That's already reversing in the United States, which raised its overnight rate three times in 2017, to between 1.25 percent and 1.5 percent, but in other developed nations rates remain at ultralow levels. For instance, Sweden still has a negative interest rate of minus 0.5 percent.

That's likely to change in 2018, says Jeff Knight, Columbia Threadneedle Investments' global head of investment solutions and co-head of global asset allocation. Many people expect the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates at some point in 2018, while Bank of England may raise its rate, too. "Other central banks are a year or two behind the Fed in the cycle," he says.

While rate rises can be a sign of economic strength, having too many hikes too quickly could send markets into a tailspin. Knight will be keeping a close eye on long-term government bond yields and whether the yields on those instruments invert, meaning they fall below short-term bond yields. That would happen if investors believed that monetary policy was becoming too tight. As of now, the 30-year U.S. government bond has a 2.9 percent yield, while the 5-year U.S. government bond has a 2.4 percent yield.

"If investors believe there's a deflation risk with tightening or that it will choke off economic growth, then we could see that inverted yield curve," he says. "Too much tightening could become a growth headwind. It's what happened in 2006 at the end of a long series of Fed rate hikes."