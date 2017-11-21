The Vanguard Group thinks stocks around the world will most likely continue to notch gains. That's the good news, but it comes with a big caveat, the likes of which would make the fund company's founder, Jack Bogle, proud.

Vanguard is telling investors to expect returns in the "medium term" of 4 percent to 6 percent, the most cautious outlook it has had on future stock returns at any time during the post-financial crisis economic recovery.

Vanguard is also projecting that international stocks will achieve higher returns than U.S. stocks.

"The sky is not falling, but our market outlook has dimmed," wrote Vanguard chief economist Joe Davis this week in an outlook provided to investors of the fund company, which manages roughly $4.5 trillion in assets.

"The medium-run outlook for global equities has deteriorated a bit. ... Overall, the risk of a correction for equities and other high-beta assets is projected to be considerably higher than for high-quality fixed-income portfolios."

Vanguard said it sees no compelling signs of financial bubbles, but as market returns have risen and "even exceeded" improving fundamentals, "risk premiums for many asset classes appear slim," Davis wrote.

More from Global Investing Hot Spots:

Poking holes in Jack Bogle's anti-international stock stance

Vanguard debuts its activist investor side

The biggest post-Trump boom has been in emerging markets

"For 2018 and beyond, our investment outlook is modest, at best. Elevated valuations, low volatility and secularly low interest rates are unlikely to be allies for robust financial market returns over the next five years," the fund company cautioned in its report.

In a follow-up interview with CNBC, Davis said, "We are in a lower return orbit."

A fund company like Vanguard tends to play it safe with annual projections, and its outlook doesn't match the more bullish view of some Wall Street firms, like Goldman Sachs. It's worth noting that Vanguard hasn't been uber-bullish in recent years, either. It did first move to what it described as a more "guarded" view in 2015, which proved prescient with 2015 being the worst year for stocks since 2011. But it also was guarded headed into 2017, when markets around the world boomed. Vanguard has said that its views aren't bearish, especially in light of the low rate environment.

"Our outlook is intentionally framed on the future five years," Davis told CNBC. "Just because stocks have had a strong year this year doesn't mean they won't have a good 2018. ... We're never going to be able to accurately forecast what equity markets do on a one-year horizons. ... But the odds are increasing that returns over the next two to three years are lower than they have been historically," he said.