I tried to get my iPhone 6 battery replaced — here's what happened

We decided to replace the battery in an iPhone 6 and document exactly how it went.

Quick backstory: Apple announced in early January that owners of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 7 could replace the batteries in their phones for just $29. Apple began replacing the batteries after backlash from customers who noticed that Apple had started to throttle the speeds of the phones, making them feel slower.

There are rumors that it's taking up to months to get a replacement, however, so we decided to find out just how bad the situation is firsthand using both an iPhone 6 and 6s.

Here's what went down.