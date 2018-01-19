European stocks open mixed ahead of earnings, data

European markets open mixed on Friday morning as investors watch out for developments in U.S. politics, new earnings and fresh data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.05 percent higher with sectors and major bourses moving in different directions.

In Asia, markets moved close to record higher despite losses on Wall Street overnight, over concerns of a likely government shutdown. There's uncertainty as to whether the U.S. Senate will approve a bill to avoid the shutdown of the U.S. government later on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Europe investors will monitor further earnings reports and data. The German firm ThyssenKrupp will hold its annual general meeting.

There will be retail sales figures out in the U.K. at 9.30 a.m. London time and euro zone current account numbers due at 9 a.m. London time.

On Thursday night, French President Emmanuel Macron said that there cannot be special access for the City of London post-Brexit. If the U.K. wants access to the single market, including the financial services industry, then it will have to contribute to the EU budget and follow European jurisdiction, Macron said following a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, the Financial Times reported.