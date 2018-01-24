Apple announced a big iOS update coming this spring that gives you more control over your iPhone

Apple announced iOS 11.3 on Wednesday, the update that will roll out this spring and will let users take more control over whether or not Apple slows down an iPhone's battery.

Apple has been slowing down iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus smartphones with aging batteries to preserve battery life, and users have been complaining.

iOS 11.3 will let users decide to turn off the feature and will give a summary of the battery's health — and recommend if a battery needs to be replaced.

Apple came under fire earlier this year after it was caught slowing down older iPhones and has since agreed to replace batteries for $29 instead of the standard $79 price, so long as a phone is eligible.

The update will also include new Animoji — the animated characters that are available on the iPhone X — changes to Apple's augmented reality platform and the ability to download health records.

Another feature, Business Chat, will allow users to communicate with companies including Wells Fargo, Lowe's, Hilton and Discover, through the iMessage app, which sounds similar to what's already available through Facebook Messenger.

The update will begin rolling out in beta soon before publicly launching for all in the spring.