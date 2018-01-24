Things seemed to be looking up for United Airlines: Shares were up nearly 16 percent through Tuesday's close, a sign that investors were gaining confidence in the airline's ability to keep costs down and grow revenue.

Despite a fourth-quarter earningsreport that surpassed Wall Street's expectations, the airline's stock is sinking Wednesday after the company unveiled an aggressive growth plan to win over more customers. Increasing seat availability means higher labor, fuel and operational costs, and can spark fare wars. Some analysts fretted about how and when the plan would expand the airline's margins, especially as fuel prices continue to climb.

United plans to grow capacity, or the number of seats it flies, by 4 percent to 6 percent each year through 2020.

United's shares were down more than 10 percent morning trading on Wednesday, slicing off most of the stock's gains this year.

United's CEO Oscar Munoz told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that the decline was within the company's expectations. "I think it's a buying opportunity," he said, adding that he expects the airline's plan to "sink in" with the industry in the coming days.

A major part of United's plan is growing the airline's hubs in Denver, Chicago and Houston.

"I think it's important to know that what we have in front of you is a pretty darn good plan," said United's CEO Oscar Munoz said during the presentation late Tuesday. "I think the growth aspect of it as it's been outlined, and the component pieces of it, and the reasons why, and the profitability therein, I think are important and doable."

Some analysts appeared unconvinced.

"When is the transition year transitioning to higher margins instead of lower margins?" asked J.P. Morgan Chase analyst Jamie Baker. "And what are the most important drivers of that from tonight's presentation, because it's not really clear to me the timing or the contribution."

The presentation of capacity growth was a chance for United's top brass to impress investors who abandoned the company's stock last fall following a foggy outlook for the coming year.

Perhaps aware of how failing to provide forecasts, United executives gave plenty of forecast details in its presentation. It expects 2018 full-year per share earnings of as much as $8.50.

"The strategy is definitely sound on paper (and definitely works when you model it in an excel spreadsheet), but we do not believe it will result in a higher stock price in the nearterm," Cowen & Co. said in a note. "The capacity growth outlook will likely be questioned by investors, as airline stocks generally have not worked in an environment of industry overcapacity. Typically, in a time of overcapacity, yields are the first thing to go as competitors compete on price for the same passenger."

A worry is that the increased capacity, especially the U.S. market, where United last year had said some fares had dropped to $10, will mean the airline will have to match competitor fares.

"Half our revenue approximately comes from customers that are mostly shopping on price and we cannot ignore half of our revenue and we can't let our low-cost carriers have price advantages in our hubs," said United President Scott Kirby.

That could ripple out to other airlines, which might be forced to compete, creating a snowballing fare war. Other airlines also fell on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines were each down more than 5 percent in morning trading.

American and several other airlines will reports earnings on Thursday morning.