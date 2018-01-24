World leaders rally against 'protectionism' before Trump gets to Davos

World leaders speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week have described and fiercely criticized a new brand of protectionism that they believe the world is edging toward.

The heads of state of Brazil, India, Canada and Italy have all made it clear that they disagree with the anti-free trade rhetoric coming out of the United States, warning that closing the doors to trade will hurt their own economies.

"We know all too well that we live in a world where isolation trends are gaining ground, however, we all know that protectionism is not a solution," Michel Temer, the Brazilian president, told an audience in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

"When we are closed within ourselves, we are closed to new technologies, we are closed to new ideas, to new possibilities and we therefore remain closed to actual effective solutions to our shared problems," he added.

President Donald Trump, who will address the Davos audience later in the week, has been a vocal advocate against multilateral trade, criticizing many of the country's partners for taking advantage of the United States.