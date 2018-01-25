The companies featured on CNBC's annual Disruptor 50 list often threaten the establishment and are on their way to becoming the next generation of giants. But increasingly, the largest public companies are partnering with CNBC Disruptors to speed up their own pace of innovation.

Just last week education technology company Coursera announced a new partnership with Alphabet's Google to train IT professionals. Google is granting 10,000 scholarships to Coursera's online program to help meet the growing demand for tech support specialists. And Google is just the latest company to turn to Coursera to help educate their workforce. More than 500 businesses, including IBM and Intel, have partnered with Coursera to put their content on the platform and to help train their own employees.

Microsoft is expanding its relationship with WeWork as it looks to give employees options about where they work. In 2016, Microsoft moved 300 of its New York City employees — along with other members of its sales team — to WeWork offices in Atlanta, Portland and Philadelphia.