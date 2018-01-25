Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.
STOCKS/ECONOMY
-Stock futures are higher after Wednesday's mixed close. We get weekly jobless claims data and more key earnings news this morning.
CATERPILLAR BEATS
-Caterpillar earnings and revenue far exceeded Wall Street expectations.
MNUCHIN DOLLAR
-After talking up the positives of a weak dollar earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke at Davos today about how he is not all that concerned with the dollar.