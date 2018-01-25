    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

    A worker operates a Caterpillar Inc. 336D hydraulic excavator during construction on Route 7 near Falls Church, Virginia.
    Hassan Sarbakhshian | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A worker operates a Caterpillar Inc. 336D hydraulic excavator during construction on Route 7 near Falls Church, Virginia.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after Wednesday's mixed close. We get weekly jobless claims data and more key earnings news this morning.

    CATERPILLAR BEATS

    -Caterpillar earnings and revenue far exceeded Wall Street expectations.

    MNUCHIN DOLLAR

    -After talking up the positives of a weak dollar earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke at Davos today about how he is not all that concerned with the dollar.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...