Trump just spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos

President Donald Trump spoke Friday during his first trip to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, where pitched investment in the United States to global government and business leaders.

During his speech to global leaders Trump said America can't have free trade if some countries 'exploit' others.

On Thursday, Trump explained to CNBC why he went to the event in Davos, which presidents have typically avoided because of its association with wealthy and powerful officials. In addition, the event focuses on global cooperation, and Trump has frequently attacked free trade deals and preached nationalism.

"I didn't think in terms of elitists or globalists," Trump told CNBC. "I thought in terms of lots of people that want to invest lots of money and they're all coming back to the United States, they're coming back to America. And I thought of it much more in those terms."

"It's not about that, it's about coming to America, investing your money, creating jobs, companies coming in," he added.

Trump also promoted the recent changes to the American tax code. Republicans slashed the U.S. corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, and the president is expected to use it as a selling point for international businesses.

