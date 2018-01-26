Why fixing the Arab world's education crisis is Queen Rania’s top priority

Urgent action needs to be taken to fix the education crisis afflicting the Arab region, Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan told CNBC on Thursday.

The Jordanian royal highlighted how over 15 million children in the region don't go to school and that providing them with access to quality education could improve their lives.

"Our region has had its fair share of headline-grabbing crises, but I think one crisis that hasn't made it to the headlines is the education crisis," she said at "The Sanctuary" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

"We have over 15 million children, in my part of the world, who don't attend school, because of conflict and displacement. And even those who attend school will tell you that access doesn't necessarily ensure quality. So, they're getting an education that's not relevant for today's job market, let alone preparing them for the future. And that is really a crisis for us."

Queen Rania told CNBC that there was no time to wait on fixing the crisis, as education ministries in the Arab region were "already overwhelmed, under-resourced and bureaucratic" to take the necessary actions.

"We really need to take urgent action, because we can't wait. We need to look at some of the tools that are available today. So, applying innovation to education is something that I am very much focused on in my foundation," she said.