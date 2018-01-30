Watch President Donald Trump's State of the Union address here

[The stream is slated to start at 9:10 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is slated to deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night, when he is expected to highlight positive economic developments and tout initiatives such as the Republican tax-cut bill the president signed into law in December.

Trump is also expected to lay out his vision for reforming the nation's infrastructure and ensuring what he considers "fair" trade with other nations.

Earlier Tuesday, reports surfaced suggesting that Trump would use especially sharp language regarding rogue state North Korea and its nuclear-weapons program.

