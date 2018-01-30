There's a Russia-sized cloud looming over Trump's first State of the Union address

The other major development revolved around a classified memo that Republicans say shows bias against Trump at the FBI. The House Intelligence Committee late Monday voted along party lines to release the memo, which has been hyped on social media by Trump partisans including the president's son Donald Jr., ignoring a warning from the Justice Department that releasing the document without a security review would be "extraordinarily reckless." (The panel declined to release an opposing memo drawn up by Democrats.)

Beyond the FBI, Trump has often targeted the Justice Department, including Sessions, for its handling of the Russia probe. More recently, though, reports indicate that Trump has zeroed in on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has oversight over the Russia probe since Sessions recused himself from the investigation — a decision that reportedly continues to anger Trump. Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to take over the Russia probe following Comey's sacking.

Now, Rosenstein reportedly factors into the flap over the GOP memo. The document is said to allege that the deputy attorney general extended a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page, a key figure in the Russia probe, without appropriate cause.

The decision to release the memo drew criticism from various corners, including from some Republicans.

CNN reported that Trump's aides had to talk him out of firing Rosenstein. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, however, said the president still has confidence in Rosenstein. "When the president no longer has confidence in someone, you'll know," she told reporters Monday.

All of these developments come on the heels of a New York Times report saying Trump tried to fire Mueller in June, soon after he became special counsel. At Davos, the president did not explicitly deny the Times story, but he used his familiar refrain of "fake news" to respond to questions about it.