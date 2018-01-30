    ×

    Tech

    US is reportedly probing Apple over updates that slow older phones

    • Apple is facing a probe from the DOJ into its throttling of older iPhones, according to a Bloomberg report.
    • The inquiry is in "early stages," Bloomberg says.
    • Apple plans to release a software update this spring that gives users more control and visibility into their iPhone's battery life and performance.
    Apple CEO Tim Cook.
    Feds probing Apple over updates that slow iPhones, says Bloomberg   

    The Justice Department and SEC is requesting documents from Apple related to the company's decision to slow down older iPhones, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

    The news agency said any possible investigation is still in "early stages."

    Apple's stock, which was already trading lower on Tuesday, was down 1.4 percent in the afternoon.

    Apple was criticized recently when users discovered that iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus units were purposefully being slowed down by the company. Apple said it made the decision to throttle the iPhone speeds in an effort to preserve aging batteries and to prevent the phones from turning off.

    Apple responded by dropping the price of battery replacements for phones from $79 to $29. A battery replacement would bring the phone back up to its full speed potential.

    The company has since apologized and says an update coming this spring, iOS 11.3, will allow users to turn off the speed-throttling function at the cost of battery life.

    Apple was not immediately available for comment. The SEC declined to comment. The Justice Department was not immediately available for comment.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...