Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DWDP, BABA, BX, UPS, FB, MSFT, QCOM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

DowDupont – The chemical maker earned an adjusted 83 cents per share for the fourth quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 67 cents a share. Revenue also beat Street forecasts. The company raised its estimate of cost savings from the Dow-Dupont merger and said it will complete its planned split into three public companies by 14 to 16 months from now.

Cigna – The insurance company came in 5 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.94 per share. Revenue was above forecasts and the company gave an upbeat forecast for the full year, based in part on an increase in global medical customers.

Alibaba – The China-based online retail giant saw earnings per share come in slightly below estimates, but revenue topped forecasts. Alibaba saw its cloud computing revenue more than double during the quarter, while core commerce revenue was up 57 percent from a year earlier.

Quest Diagnostics – The medical lab operator came in 2 cents a share above estimates at $1.40 per share, with revenue essentially in line. Quest also announced an 11 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to 50 cents per share.

Blackstone – The private-equity firm reported economic net income of 71 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts. Blackstone called 2017 an "exceptional" year, with records in many areas including net inflows.

UPS – The delivery services company came in a penny a share ahead of forecasts, with quarterly profit of $1.67 per share. Revenue came in ahead of estimates, as well. UPS saw increases in revenue across all its segments during the quarter.

AutoNation – The auto retailer earned an adjusted 1.02 per share for its latest quarter, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, as well, and AutoNation saw record per-customer financial services revenue.

Facebook – Facebook earned an adjusted $2.21 per share for its latest quarter, compared to consensus estimates of $1.95 a share. Revenue was above forecasts, powered by an increase in digital advertising. Facebook also said users have cut the time they spend on the social media giant's platform, however.

Microsoft – Microsoft reported adjusted quarterly profit of 96 cents per share, 10 cents above estimates, while revenue also beat forecasts. Microsoft's results were helped by a $5.3 billion boost in cloud computing revenue.

Qualcomm – Qualcomm came in 7 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of 98 cents per share. Revenue also beat forecasts. The chipmaker said results were hurt by its ongoing patent dispute with Apple, and it gave weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue guidance for the current quarter.

AT&T – AT&T beat estimates by 13 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 78 cents per share. Revenue also came in above forecasts. AT&T's results were helped by tax cuts and a boost in wireless subscribers. AT&T expressed confidence that it will complete its acquisition of Time Warner.

PayPal – PayPal shares are coming under pressure after eBay announced that PayPal would no longer be its primary payments processing partner. Separately, PayPal reported adjusted quarterly profit of 55 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped forecasts, as well. The payment services provider said payment volume was up by nearly one-third from a year ago, and volume at its Venmo mobile payment unit was up 86 percent from a year earlier.

Mondelez International – Mondelez beat estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 57 cents per share. The snack maker's revenue was in line with forecasts. Mondelez noted strong growth in emerging markets and strong demand for Cadbury and Oreo products in Europe.

EBay – EBay matched forecasts with adjustedquarterly profit of 59 cents per share. Revenue was also in line but the online retailer gave stronger-than-expected guidance for the current quarter, as well as announcing a $6 billion share buyback program.

Pandora Media – Pandora will cut about 5 percent of its workforce as part of a plan to optimize its business performance. The music streaming service said it expected the employee reductions to be mostly completed by the end of the first quarter.

Symantec – Symantec earned an adjusted 49 cents per share for its latest quarter, 5 cents a share above estimates. The cybersecurity software maker's revenue fell short of forecasts, however, and it cut its current-quarter guidance on lower sales in its enterprise segment.

Las Vegas Sands – Las Vegas Sands may benefit from news that overall gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau jumped by a better than expected 36 percent in January. Wynn Resorts would ordinarily benefit from such news as well, but that stock has come under pressure in recent days following sexual misconduct allegations against CEO Steve Wynn.

CBS – CBS is expected to discuss a possible merger with Viacom at a board meeting today, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Lowe's – Lowe's announced employee bonuses of up to $1,000 due to the beneficial effects of tax reform. An internal memo reviewed by CNBC said the bonuses would be based on length of service with the home improvement retailer.

Aflac – Aflac reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share, eight cents above estimates, with the insurer also announcing a nearly 16 percent dividend hike.