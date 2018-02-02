Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are sharply lower after Thursday's flat close followed a whipsaw day of wild swings. Investors are increasingly spooked by rising interest rates.

-The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is up to 2.79 percent.

-We get the January jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus estimate is that 180,000 net new jobs were created and there was a 0.3 percent gain in average hourly earnings. Anything more than that expected wage increase could push interest rates even higher and fuel a stock selloff.