Pepsi has been training for the Super Bowl for six months

This year's Super Bowl pits the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles and PepsiCo against your wallet.

Party hosts and guests are expected to spend roughly $15.3 billion on their Super Bowl celebrations this year, according to the National Retail Federation. It is the second-largest food consumption day in the U.S., surpassed only by Thanksgiving.

The Super Bowl and the weeks leading up to it are the third-largest holiday for Pepsi's Frito-Lay snacks division, which houses the Tostitos, Doritos and Lay's brands. It is the fifth-largest for Pepsi's beverage division and third-largest for its carbonated soft drinks specifically.

The big game's line-up this year may give an extra boost to sales. An underdog like the Philadelphia Eagles taking center stage could lead to more excitement and in turn more sales.

"If the same team is winning all the time, people are excited, but not as excited as if there is an underdog," said Seth Malley, vice president and divisional merchandise manager of Beverages at Walmart.

"Both teams this year have strong fan bases across the country," said Malley.

Here is a look at Pepsi's preparation for the big game.