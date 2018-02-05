Cramer's 6 reasons for why this sell-off makes sense   

CNBC's Jim Cramer saw Monday's 1,175-point drop in the Dow Jones industrial average as a "reset" for the broader stock market.

"Think of it as the terrifying process that gets us back to more reasonable levels where we can start to have a real advance, not a parabolic move that's destined to be repealed," the "Mad Money" host said.

As concerned investors wait for some kind of resolution to the relentlessly red tape, Cramer argued that the market's downturn made sense.

So, based on a number of trends he has noticed in the last few months, Cramer compiled a list of six distinct reasons for the sell-off.