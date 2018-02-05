Stocks heading for more sharp declines after the Dow's 666-point plunge Friday

U.S. stock futures were getting slammed this morning, after the Dow's nearly 666-point loss on Friday and its worst percentage decline since the June 2016 Brexit vote. The Dow and S&P were flirting with a 5 percent pullback from January's all-time highs, the first retracement of that magnitude in about a year and a half. That would be halfway to the elusive 10 percent correction that hasn't happened since mid-2015 to early-2016. (CNBC)



* Cramer's guide to the sell-off: 'It's not the end of the world' (CNBC)

Janet Yellen ended her long career at the Fed with concerns over how high the stock market is, telling CBS, "Price-earnings ratios are near the high end of their historical ranges." Yellen prepares for private life following a 14-year central bank career, the last four as the chair.



* Powell to be sworn in today as new Fed chair (NY Times)

Wells Fargo (WFC) shares were about 7 percent lower the premarket this morning after the Fed late Friday restricted growth onWells' consolidated assets. (CNBC)



* Fed's slap at Wells may cost the bank more than $400 million this year (CNBC)

Broadcom (AVGO) this morning raised its offer to buy Qualcomm (QCOM) by 24 percent to more than $121 billion, putting more pressure on its rival chipmaker to come to the table for talks. (Reuters)

The only major economic report of the day comes at 10 a.m. ET, when the Institute for Supply Management releases its January nonmanufacturing index. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Arconic (ARNC) are among the companies that issued earnings this morning, with Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Skyworks Solutions (SKWS) out after the closing bell. (CNBC)



* Bristol-Myers says a key trial for its lung cancer drug succeeds (Reuters)

