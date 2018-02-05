Stocks heading for more sharp declines after the Dow's 666-point plunge Friday

IN THE NEWS TODAY
A locked switch, owned and operated by CSX (CSX), is being blamed for the collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a freight train that killed two people and injured more than 100 in South Carolina early Sunday. (Reuters)
Lawmakers are expected this week to pass another short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. A bipartisan pair of senators said they will propose a path to citizenship for people brought illegally to the U.S. as children, but no wall. (WSJ)
Several GOP lawmakers disagreed with President Donald Trump's assertion that a memo released by the House last week vindicated him in the Russia probe. Democrats accused Trump of trying to undermine the investigation with the memo. (Reuters)
An Obama-era treaty between the U.S. and Russia to keep their nuclear arsenals at lower levels goes into full effect today. The Trump administration, however, has vowed to counter a rush by Russia to modernize its forces while staying within the treaty limits. (NY Times)
Apple (AAPL) users have been reporting an issue with their $1,000 iPhone X models that is stopping them from answering calls. The issue was reported Sunday by the Financial Times, which cited Apple support forums.
* Apple Music on track to overtake Spotify in U.S. subscribers (WSJ)
Bon-Ton Stores has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the largest retailer to do in 2018. The retailer, in the midst of closing more than 40 stores, will explore strategic alternatives, which include a sale of the company. (CNBC)
* Macy's launches pop-up marketplaces in its stores (CNBC)
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots, 41-33, in Minneapolis last night to win their first Super Bowl. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was named MVP. (NBC News)
* Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Super Bowl (AP)
* How Eagles won their first Super Bowl, drive by drive (NY Times)
* Super Bowl blackout was due to a 'brief equipment failure' (The Verge)
STOCKS TO WATCH
The CFBP probe of Equifax (EFX) has been pulled back, according to Reuters, quoting people familiar with the matter. Former CFPB head Richard Cordray is said to have authorized an investigation of Equifax's massive data breach, which it revealed in September, but Reuters reported the probe had sputtered under current head Mick Mulvaney.
Boeing (BA) may be interested in bidding for a Canada jet fighter contract despite the ongoing trade dispute involving Canada's Bombardier, according to a senior executive. Boeing has until Friday to decide to bid. Separately, UPS (UPS) placed an order for 14 747-8 freighters, easing doubts about that aircraft's future.
Amazon.com (AMZN) has settled its tax dispute with France, according to reports out of Europe, although terms were not disclosed. France had claimed Amazon owed nearly $250 million in back taxes and penalties.
WATERCOOLER
A cherry red Tesla (TSLA) Roadster owned by Elon Musk is set to be fired into space on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket. Musk posted an image on his Instagram account of the car fixed to a part of the rocket with a dummy figure at the wheel. (CNBC)