US futures extend losses on the back of global selloff

U.S. stock index futures posted sharp declines ahead of Monday's open, extending losses from the previous session on Wall Street.

On Friday, U.S. stocks finished deep in the red, after a stronger-than-expected jobs report sent interest rates higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 665.75 points to close down at 25,520.96, capping off the index's sixth-largest points decline ever, with other major indexes also posting sharp declines.

The negative trade comes after the Labor Department published its latest nonfarm payrolls report. On Friday, it was revealed that the U.S. economy had added 200,000 jobs in January, beating a Reuters economists' poll of 180,000.

The nonfarm payrolls report saw interest rates jump, with the 10-year Treasury yield hitting a four-year high, after the report highlighted that wages had risen by 2.9 percent on an annualized basis. Consequently, the news dampened sentiment to markets worldwide.

On Monday, Dow futures fell more than 100 points in early trade, while markets in Asia closed lower and European stocks fell into the red during its morning session.