The GOP tax bill lets you take this break even on 2017 taxes

As you begin preparing your 2017 tax returns, make sure you don't overlook the more generous tax break for medical expenses that the GOP tax legislation made retroactive.

Under the new rules, if your total out-of-pocket medical expenses in 2017 exceeded 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross income, the amount you shelled out above that threshold could be deductible.

This is a change from 2016, when a 10 percent floor was in place for all taxpayers except those older than age 65 (who already enjoyed the lower threshold). In other words, more people potentially will be able to use the tax break, if they itemize their deductions.