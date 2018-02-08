Asian stocks slide after US markets sharply sell-off; Nikkei loses about 3%

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi lost 2.16 percent, with most sectors trading in negative territory.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics was down 2.57 percent in the morning. The stock was also not helped by news on Thursday that prosecutors had conducted a search on the company's offices as part of a probe into previous South Korean president Lee Myung-bak, Reuters said, citing Yonhap News Agency.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.58 percent, with all sectors but gold producers in the red. The energy sector led losses in the early going, while the heavily weighted financials sub-index was down 1.25 percent.

The declines in Asia mirrored the showing from U.S. stocks, which plummeted once again on Thursday as investors worried about higher U.S. bond yields.

The sell-off stateside came after the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note neared its highest levels in four years after the Bank of England indicated the need for interest rates to rise more and sooner than earlier forecast.

The Dow Jones industrial average moved into correction territory after falling 1,032.89 points, or 4.15 percent, to close at 23,860.46. The S&P 500 lost 3.75 percent to end at 2,581 and the Nasdaq composite lost 3.9 percent to finish the session at 6,777.16.

Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note last stood at 2.82 percent after rising as high as 2.88 percent on Thursday.

The most recent stock market declines are a continuation of the sell-off that began last Friday when U.S. bond yields rose on the back of a better-than-expected jobs print.

Investors stateside also kept an eye on a possible government shutdown. The White House on Thursday informed government agencies to prepare for the event as a midnight deadline for a funding bill to be passed drew nearer.

Following the news, Dow futures traded lower by 11 points while S&P 500 futures traded higher by 1.9 points.

In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six rivals, was mostly steady at 90.229 at the end of Thursday. The dollar index is up more than 1 percent so far this week.

Against the yen, the greenback was slightly softer at 108.60 at 8:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

On the commodities front, oil prices extended losses after declining for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 1.16 percent to trade at $60.45 per barrel. Brent crude futures, which had yet to trade again, slid 1.1 percent to settle at $64.81.