    European stocks fall at the open as earnings flood in; BOE decision looms

    • The Bank of England's latest monetary policy meeting and inflation report are both due during the session.
    • Societe Generale, Publicis, Commerzbank, Unicredit, and Thomas Cook are just a handful of major corporates reporting earnings.

    European stocks opened in the red on Thursday morning, as investors waded through the latest batch of corporate earnings, ahead of a central bank decision in the U.K.

    The pan-European STOXX 600 opened down 0.4 percent, with the majority of Europe's sectors posting declines at the start of trade.

    Looking at bourses, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.68 percent around the open, while Germany's DAX dropped 0.72 percent and the French CAC 40 slipped 0.46 percent.

    Volatile trading continues to be seen across markets worldwide this week, with Asia-Pacific markets posting gains Thursday, while U.S. stocks closed lower Wednesday as interest rates climbed back toward multi-year highs.

    Meantime, European markets are likely to be pulling back from the sharp gains seen in the previous session, as investors turn their attention to fresh economic data and political news.

    During Thursday's trading day, Societe Generale, Publicis, Commerzbank, Unicredit, Total and Thomas Cook are just a handful of major corporates reporting earnings.

    Looking to the central banking space, the Bank of England's latest monetary policy meeting and inflation report are both due during the session.

    Set to come out around midday London time, investors will be watching the central bank decision closely, to see if the U.K. institution delivers any fresh comments on interest rates, market volatility, Brexit or the state of the British economy.

    Sticking with U.K. news, teams from both the European Union and the U.K. are expected to carry on with their latest round of Brexit negotiations in Brussels, slated to finish Thursday.

    In one of the latest Reuters polls, market strategists suggested that the recent rise in the British pound is over, with concerns surrounding Brexit expected to add pressure to the U.K. currency soon.

    Across the Atlantic, U.S. congressional leaders arrived at a two-year budget deal agreement on Wednesday, in order to raise spending on military and domestic issues by close to $300 billion. President Donald Trump showed approval of the deal, tweeting that the agreement was "so important for our great military," adding that both major political parties "must support" the troops and therefore the bill.

    Aside from the Bank of England interest rate decision at 12 p.m. London time, no major data is expected to be published.

    —Reuters contributed to this report

