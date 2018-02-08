European stocks fall at the open as earnings flood in; BOE decision looms

Volatile trading continues to be seen across markets worldwide this week, with Asia-Pacific markets posting gains Thursday, while U.S. stocks closed lower Wednesday as interest rates climbed back toward multi-year highs.

Meantime, European markets are likely to be pulling back from the sharp gains seen in the previous session, as investors turn their attention to fresh economic data and political news.

During Thursday's trading day, Societe Generale, Publicis, Commerzbank, Unicredit, Total and Thomas Cook are just a handful of major corporates reporting earnings.

Looking to the central banking space, the Bank of England's latest monetary policy meeting and inflation report are both due during the session.

Set to come out around midday London time, investors will be watching the central bank decision closely, to see if the U.K. institution delivers any fresh comments on interest rates, market volatility, Brexit or the state of the British economy.

Sticking with U.K. news, teams from both the European Union and the U.K. are expected to carry on with their latest round of Brexit negotiations in Brussels, slated to finish Thursday.

In one of the latest Reuters polls, market strategists suggested that the recent rise in the British pound is over, with concerns surrounding Brexit expected to add pressure to the U.K. currency soon.