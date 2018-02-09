Stocks set to open higher after the Dow sank over 1,000-points and entered correction territory

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, but the projected increase amounts only to a fraction of Thursday's significant losses. The Dow is coming off its first close below 24,000 since late November. The Dow and S&P 500 are now officially in a correction. (CNBC)



Hong Kong and Shanghai shares fell sharply today in a global sell-off. The Hang Seng Index was down around 3 percent, while the Shanghai composite was down about 4 percent. An analyst said it could be their "first leg of correction." (CNBC)

Nvidia (NVDA) shares were 10 percent higher premarket after it reported better-than-expected earnings. It also saw revenue beat forecasts, and gave strong current quarter revenue guidance thanks to increasing demand for uses like gaming and data centers. (CNBC)

The earnings calendar shrinks dramatically from the past few days, with only a handful of companies — including CBOE Holdings (CBOE) and Moody's (MCO) — out this morning. There are no earnings reports of note after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Economic numbers are likely to be a non-factor in today's trading. Only wholesale trade for December is out today, with the 10 a.m. ET release expected to show a 0.2 percent increase in wholesale inventories following a 0.8 percent jump in November. (CNBC)