Alibaba's 'Digital Free Trade Zone' has some worried about China links to Malaysia

An Alibaba-led digital trade zone in Malaysia, which is part of Beijing's ambitious infrastructure project, is expected to boost trade between Southeast Asia and China, but some fear it could hurt Malaysian firms.

The "Digital Free Trade Zone," or DFTZ, is designed make cross-region shipments more affordable for Malaysian small and medium-sized companies — the majority of businesses in the country.

A core element of the scheme is an electronic world trade platform (eWTP) which is designed to ease trade between Malaysian and Chinese firms. The virtual platform, due to take effect in 2019, will connect businesses, manage cargo authorizations and assist on customs. A brick-and-mortar facility in the Malaysian capital will also help with logistics.