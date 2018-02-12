President Donald Trump's new budget might subject your tax refund to another level of scrutiny before you receive it.

The president released his budget Monday for the 2019 fiscal year, proposing a $11.1 billion for the Internal Revenue Service, including $2.3 billion for tax filing and compliance applications and $110 million to modernize the agency's computer systems.

Trump's budget also includes a handful of proposals to strengthen its enforcement efforts, which may place an obstacle between you and your tax refund in future years.

For instance, the IRS would have the authority to "correct more errors on tax returns before refunds are issued," according to budget language.

How exactly the agency will scrutinize filers' returns isn't detailed in the budget, but the White House said this move "would keep refunds from being issued to taxpayers who are not eligible."

This proposed change would reduce the federal deficit by $305 million between 2019 and 2023, according to the budget proposal.