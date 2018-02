Volatile trading has continued across markets worldwide this week, keeping investors on edge. On Monday, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit a new four-year high during trade, while U.S. stocks finished on a positive note, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing more than 400 points up.

While investors will continue to watch the latest in the bond market — as concerns over higher interest rates weigh — data, auction news and politics are expected to have some impact on investor sentiment Tuesday.

On the data front, the National Federation of Independent Business' small business optimism index is slated to come out at 6 a.m. ET, while the U.S. Treasury is due to auction $50 billion in four-week bills and $50 billion in 55-day bills.

Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is expected to comment on monetary policy and its outlook at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce's government affairs breakfast in Dayton, Ohio.