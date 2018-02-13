The newly announced health-care venture from Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon could render any deal between Walgreens Boots Alliance and AmerisourceBergen useless.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday, according to sources, that Bezos' Amazon, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Dimon's J.P. Morgan aim to cut out drug distributors like Amerisource, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

"Jeff Bezos believes he can lower the price of health care," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "He can become even more dominant and really eviscerate some of the competitors."

"[Walgreens] may not be as smart as they think they are" considering Amerisource, Cramer said. "These companies are going to be squeezed by that [Bezos] venture and squeezed by others that have to compete."