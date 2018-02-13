Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PEP, UAA, APRN, ABC, IBM, JPM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

PepsiCo – The beverage and snack maker beat estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.31. Revenue also beat forecasts. The company reported better-than-expected organic revenue growth, raised its annual dividend by 15 percent, and forecast 2018 adjusted earnings of $5.70 per share, 3 cents a share above estimates.

Under Armour – The athletic apparel maker reported a breakeven quarter on an adjusted basis, matching Street forecasts. Revenue topped consensus. North American sales fell, but that was offset by a strong performance internationally. Under Armour also announced an expansion of a previously announced restructuring program, saying it saw more opportunities to optimize its operations.

Blue Apron – The meal kit service lost 20 cents per share for the fourth quarter, smaller than the 27 cent a share loss that Wall Street was anticipating. Revenue beat consensus, despite a drop in its customer base. Results were aided by a decline in marketing expenses.

Generac – The maker of power generators earned an adjusted $1.37 per share for the fourth quarter, beating the $1.19 a share consensus estimate. Revenue also topped forecasts, with shipments of home standby generators near record levels thanks to elevated power outage activity.

GNC Holdings – The health products retailer matched estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 25 cents per share. Revenue fell short of forecasts, despite a same-store sales increase of 5.7 percent. The company said it is seeing positive results from its revamped pricing model and enhanced loyalty programs.

AmerisourceBergen — Walgreens Boots Alliance has reached out to the drug distributor about a possible takeover, according to The Wall Street Journal, but the talks are in an early stage and no deal will necessarily be reached. Walgreens already owns about 26 percent of AmerisourceBergen and has a representative on the board of directors.

Novartis – Novartis won Food and Drug Administration approval for a larger dose of its multiple sclerosis drug Glatopa. The drug, made by the company's Sandoz division, is a generic version of Teva's best-selling Copaxone.

Vipshop – Vipshop beat analysts' forecasts on both the top and bottom lines with its latest earnings report, with the China-based online retailer seeing a 27 percent jump in sales during the quarter compared to a year earlier.

MGM Resorts – MGM opened its new Macau casino, just ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The new MGM Cotai will more than triple the number of available MGM hotel rooms in the Chinese territory.

IBM – IBM sued former human resources executive Lindsay-Rae McIntyre after she was hired by Microsoft this past weekend as its chief diversity officer. IBM accuses McIntyre of violating a one-year non-competitive agreement.

General Motors – GM is shutting down one of its four South Korean plants and will take an $850 million charge as it scales down its unprofitable operation in that country. The automaker will decide on the future of the other plants within a few weeks.

Barnes & Noble – The book retailer is cutting staff by an unspecified amount, following a weak holiday season that saw comparable-store sales drop by 6.4 percent.

JPMorgan Chase – The bank was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Keefe Bruyette & Woods, which said the recent sell-off is a chance to add quality to portfolios at reasonable valuations and that JPMorgan now has a favorable risk/reward profile at current prices.

Quest Diagnostics – Quest was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral" at Credit Suisse, which points to the medical lab operator's opportunities to promote growth in that business.

Dun & Bradstreet – The company reported quarterly profit of $3.22 per share, 18 cents above estimates, though revenue was short of forecasts. The financial data and analytics company also raised its quarterly dividend by two cents to 52-1/4 cents per share. The company also said Chief Executive Officer Robert Carrigan is stepping down, to be replaced on an interim basis by lead director Thomas Manning, who was also named board chairman.