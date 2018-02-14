As Trump focuses on North Korea, a fast-growing country slips toward China

On a Saturday this past fall, hundreds of people were waiting in an hourlong line to climb the staircases of Angkor Wat. Legend has it that if you ascend to the third level of the huge 12th-century Hindu temple, you'll find the center of the universe. The news has reached China: Most of the tourists in the courtyard and at dozens of other ancient temples in the Cambodian jungle were Chinese.

Almost unnoticed, on the coattails of China's rising economy, Cambodia has become one of the world's economic success stories, a tiny tiger in Southeast Asia. China's long economic growth is helping to boost Cambodia.

Tourists from China have helped push Angkor Wat to a perch as the world's top tourism destination, according to TripAdvisor. China is helping to spur Cambodia's economy in other ways, too. It is investing billions to develop the nation's infrastructure, agriculture and health care. At the same time, as wages rise in China's manufacturing sector, some of that business is shifting to Cambodia. The deepening connections with Communist-controlled China worry some Cambodians, but China is seen as a better alternative than a deeper alliance with Vietnam, the landing place for communists allied with the Khmer Rouge.

Neither option seems that great to one Cambodian. At Angkor Wat a tour guide, noticing an American, leans in: "Please take this message back to America: Do not let communists run the world economy."