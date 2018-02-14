Cramer: Amazon's Jeff Bezos is the 'Grim Reaper' when he goes into your business 46 Mins Ago | 01:24

Amazon pioneer Jeff Bezos is like the "Grim Reaper," the imagined scythe-wielding personification of death for businesses, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

"[Bezos is] the Grim Reaper of hospital supplies. The Grim Reaper of auto parts. The Grim Reaper of ... have you seen Barnes and Noble's numbers yesterday?" Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

The 54-year-old chief executive of Amazon has been aggressive in expanding the e-commerce giant's presence in numerous sectors, including books, groceries and auto parts —and now most notably in the pharmacy space.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Amazon is gearing up to launch a larger offering in the medical supplies business, sending shares of health-care supplier and services companies McKesson, Cardinal Health and Owens & Minor lower.

Cramer often describes Amazon as the Death Star, the evil Empire's battle station in "Star Wars" with the power to destroy entire planets.

On Tuesday, Cramer, citing sources, said the announced health-care venture from Bezos, Berkshire's Warren Buffett and J.P. Morgan's Jamie Dimon will aim to cut out drug distributors like Amerisource, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

"Jeff Bezos believes he can lower the price of health care," Cramer said. "He can become even more dominant and really eviscerate some of the competitors."

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Cramer's remarks.