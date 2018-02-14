Stocks are set to open higher, but whether that continues depends on key inflation data

President Trump will reportedly veto any bill by Congress that doesn't advance his "common-sense immigration reforms." As negotiations for DACA are underway, Trump also warned on Twitter that it would be Congress' "last chance" to do a deal. (Axios)



AT&T (T) is considering calling the Justice Department's antitrust chief and Trump nominee Makan Delrahim to testify in a trial due to start in March, according to the Wall Street Journal. Delrahim made the decision to challenge AT&T's proposed buyout of Time Warner (TWX).

Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, told The New York Times he had paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to Stephanie Clifford, the adult film star who claimed to have had an affair with Trump. He said The Trump Organization and Trump campaign were not involved.

The White House imposed a ban on new interim security clearances last fall for any employees in the executive office of the president, Politico reports. Staffers who had already been granted clearances can hold to them while background probes were finished.



South Korea has agreed to foot the bill for North Korea's Winter Olympic expenses that total about $2.6 million. The South's funds will pay for members of an art troupe that performed during the games, a cheer squad and lower level delegation members. (USA Today)



Shaun White claimed his third gold medal in the men's halfpipe and won the United States its 100th all-time gold medal at the Winter Olympics. With the win, White is now the first snowboarder to win three gold medals. (NBC Olympics)



Online fashion retailer Farfetch plans to interview bankers in upcoming weeks to help lead its New York-based initial public offering, sources told CNBC. The company is aiming for a valuation as high as $5 billlion, some of the people told CNBC.



During a shareholder meeting, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook talked up the company's ambitions in the health-care sector, hinting it will go beyond wellness apps and devices. He admitted the sector is complex but reassured his view that Apple will have a great position. (CNBC)



A five-year agreement with Ryan Murphy, the producer behind "Glee" and "American Horror Story," leaves Disney (DIS) and Amazon (AMZN) in the lurch. His Netflix (NFLX) deal is said to be worth up to $300 million. (NY Times)