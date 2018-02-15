Bitcoin soars above $10,000 on Coinbase as cryptocurrencies extend rally

Bitcoin jumped above $10,000 on Thursday, as a slew of major digital currencies extended Wednesday's rally and regulatory fears subsided.
The cryptocurrency climbed more than 6.5 percent to near $10,100 in early afternoon trading New York time on Coinbase, the largest U.S. marketplace for buying major cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin also topped $10,000 on CoinDesk's bitcoin price index, recovering more than $4,000 after dipping below $6,000 last Tuesday.
A number of other major cryptocurrencies, including ethereum, ripple, bitcoin cash and litecoin were also higher Thursday. On Wednesday, litecoin got a major boost from news that a payments processor for the digital asset, called LitePay, is set to launch later this month.
Bitcoin 30-day performance
Source: Coinbase