US stocks are set to rip higher at the open, even as more economic data looms

At least 17 people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Parkland, Florida, high school on Wednesday. Broward County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter as Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student of the school who had been expelled for disciplinary reasons. (CNBC)



A bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement on a rewrite of the nation's immigration law and resolve the fate of the so-called Dreamers. President Donald Trump, however, has suggested he would veto any plans that don't uphold his hard-line approach. (NY Times)

Trump is calling for a 25-cent hike to the federal gas tax in order to help pay for his infrastructure plan, according to multiple reports. Trump communicated to staff that he's open to raising the tax for weeks, ever since the Chamber of Commerce proposed it, CNBC can confirm.



The president's plan for a military parade could cost between $10 million and $30 million, the White House's budget director said. Mick Mulvaney said the administration would need to seek an appropriation from Congress or redirect existing funds to finance the parade. (AP)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is reportedly pushing Chief of Staff John Kelly to brief the press directly and clear up any issues revolving Rob Porter, President Trump's former staff secretary who resigned amid allegations of abuse. (Politico)



Amazon.com (AMZN) is partnering with Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC) for its lending program, which launched in 2011, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. The program is aimed at small businesses that sell on Amazon's websites.



Consuming more highly processed foods, like chicken nuggets, proportionately increases the risk of cancer, a study in the British Medical Journal shows. The study prompted health experts to urge caution at the findings, while also stressing a healthy diet. (CNBC)

American Mikaela Shiffrin won her first gold of the Winter Olympics in the women's giant slalom, and more medals might be on deck. The 22-year-old trailed after the first run, but powered through a course filled with ruts to quickly make up time. (NBC Olympics)



