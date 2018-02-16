Europe markets seen higher as investors monitor earnings; dollar falls further

In Asia, stocks rose for a fifth consecutive session Friday though many major indexes were closed for the Lunar New Year. MSCI's broadest index of Asian-Pacific shares excluding Japan was around 0.5 percent higher.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar continued its descent Friday, hitting a multi-year low against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of rivals, slipped to 88.31 — its lowest level since late 2014.

On the corporate front, Renault Nissan, Allianz and Norsk Hydro are among the major companies scheduled to release their latest figures Friday.

Elsewhere, cryptocurrency bitcoin climbed back above the $10,000 mark for the first time in two weeks Friday. It had lost two-thirds of its value in a rapid plunge from a record high above $19,000 in mid-December to a low of below $6,000 last week.