Fundamentals and trading patterns show US oil is headed higher

All of the fundamental analysis, all of the variables around shale oil production, Middle East troubles and increased demand by China are assessed, balanced, and summarized in the price chart.

Assemble these weeks in a single chart and clear trends and behaviors emerge. These features provide an answer to the most probable, and the least probable, outcomes for U.S. oil prices. Brent crude normally trades at a premium to West Texas Intermediate.

The weekly chart shows that oil trades in bands. The standout feature on the chart is the strong support level near $43. Starting in April 2016, the oil price has stayed above this support level and moved in a prolonged sideways pattern.

The upper edge of the sideways pattern is near $54. Between December 2016 and February 2017 it acted as a strong resistance level. The rapid breakout has shown good follow-through and developed into an uptrend.